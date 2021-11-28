Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 440 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS opened at $205.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.