Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $62.55 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 1.2% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $62,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.8% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE:DE opened at $359.30 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $250.54 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.15 and a 200-day moving average of $355.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.