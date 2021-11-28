Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $672.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $585.45 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $708.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $726.21.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $803.21.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

