$0.85 EPS Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.71. Hasbro reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $98.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hasbro has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $104.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.69.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,982 shares of company stock worth $4,125,304 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 18.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 20.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.