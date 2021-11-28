Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

NYSE:RTX opened at $83.00 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

