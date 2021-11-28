CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.690-$1.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $765.54 million-$781.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.96 million.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
Shares of CIR stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.86. 43,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $43.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 2.48.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in CIRCOR International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 178.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of CIRCOR International worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained
Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.