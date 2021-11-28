CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.690-$1.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $765.54 million-$781.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.96 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

Shares of CIR stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.86. 43,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $43.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 2.48.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CIRCOR International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 178.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of CIRCOR International worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.