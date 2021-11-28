SafeCapital Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $24,804.84 and approximately $10.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

