WELL Trading Down 25% This Week (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One WELL coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges. WELL has a total market cap of $17.45 million and approximately $15,928.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WELL has traded down 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WELL alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00043631 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00235652 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WELL Coin Profile

WELL (WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WELL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.