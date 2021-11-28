Bao Finance (BAO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.47 Million

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 79.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $29.47 million and $3.55 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00062293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00074912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00101124 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,058.89 or 0.07457075 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,150.23 or 0.99485843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (?) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (??) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

