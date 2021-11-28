Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) will report sales of $6.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.19 million to $8.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full year sales of $37.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.43 million to $44.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $298.03 million, with estimates ranging from $293.25 million to $302.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stronghold Digital Mining.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SDIG traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.44. 189,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,649. Stronghold Digital Mining has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

