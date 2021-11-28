Spirit of America Management Corp NY Cuts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Humana were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $393,330,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 186.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,499,000 after acquiring an additional 448,859 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 87.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,712,000 after acquiring an additional 157,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Humana by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after purchasing an additional 156,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HUM opened at $428.49 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $431.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $503.51.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

