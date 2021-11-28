SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $16,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.54. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.99 and a 1-year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.