Transform Wealth LLC Has $4 Million Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,306 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3,258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 184,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 87,591 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 32,555 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $36.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $40.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.