15,393 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Bought by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 3.5% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock opened at $349.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.68. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $294.75 and a fifty-two week high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

