DNB Asset Management AS Buys 7,396 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,638 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $26,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Autodesk by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.71.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,406. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $254.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.05 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

