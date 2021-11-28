WJ Wealth Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

WJ Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.9% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $67.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $70.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

