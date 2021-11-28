Transform Wealth LLC Buys 1,205 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,477 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $107.48 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $117.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $998,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,105 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

