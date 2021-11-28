Transform Wealth LLC Has $5.14 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $60.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.27.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

