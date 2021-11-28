Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Up 814.7% in November

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 814.7% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 26.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 7.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000.

NYSE EDI traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 30,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,673. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

