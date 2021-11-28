AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 737.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AB Electrolux (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.53.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

ELUXY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.33. 6,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $51.00. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $60.87.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 31.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.