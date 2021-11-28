AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 737.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AB Electrolux (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.53.
ELUXY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.33. 6,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $51.00. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $60.87.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.