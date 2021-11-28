Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a growth of 628.7% from the October 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 211.3 days.

Shares of HZNOF remained flat at $$6.88 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

HZNOF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Dexterra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

