Analysts Set Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) PT at $9.39

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.