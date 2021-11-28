ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACLLF. Credit Suisse Group raised ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded ATCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACLLF opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.30. ATCO has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $37.89.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

