Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Fifth Third Bancorp’s 10th Largest Position

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,233,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54,418 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $329,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.42. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

