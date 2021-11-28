Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ GNMA opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.03. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $51.05.

