GET Protocol Price Down 2.6% This Week (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 28th. One GET Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.47 or 0.00004549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GET Protocol has a market cap of $28.18 million and $462,008.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00043640 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008870 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00235498 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

