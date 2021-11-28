Phantasma (SOUL) Price Tops $2.65

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. In the last week, Phantasma has traded up 35% against the dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $2.65 or 0.00004865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $273.19 million and approximately $10.29 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,728.51 or 0.98585974 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00047944 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00039953 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.15 or 0.00620475 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,033,489 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

