Casper (CSPR) Price Up 26% This Week

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $485.38 million and approximately $59.68 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Casper has traded up 26% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00062323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00074665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00101319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,058.81 or 0.07447470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,452.34 or 0.99914130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Casper’s total supply is 10,502,355,656 coins and its circulating supply is 2,617,295,232 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

