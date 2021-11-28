Origin Protocol Price Reaches $1.00 (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $386.85 million and $61.05 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00043595 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008842 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.30 or 0.00235418 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

OGN is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

