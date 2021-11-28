First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 1,175 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,125 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,744 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,405,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,552,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $97.93 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $61.59 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

