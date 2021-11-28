First National Bank Sioux Falls Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 92.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $141.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.86. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $115.36 and a 52 week high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

