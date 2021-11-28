Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,247 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,247 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

USB opened at $57.50 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.57. The company has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

