Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE O opened at $69.47 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 224.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.