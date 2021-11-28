Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 223,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 94,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 655,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 78,370 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNM opened at $20.68 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

