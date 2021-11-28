Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.11.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $260.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.14 and its 200 day moving average is $238.86.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

