Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Sells 2,454 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 22.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 74,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 118,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at about $473,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

PACB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $23.32 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

