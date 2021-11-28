Keeler Thomas Management LLC Purchases 246 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 2.1% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $353.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $348.43 and its 200 day moving average is $322.86. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

