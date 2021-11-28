Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 2,578 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $174.21 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.22.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

