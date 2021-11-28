Heritage Way Advisors LLC Has $4.65 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,998 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.9% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE opened at $168.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.39. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

