Elite Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,576.70 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,005.14 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $196.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,477.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1,443.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.78.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

