Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 10,925 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,925 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SAP by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in SAP by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 4.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $130.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.32 and a 200-day moving average of $142.92. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $119.13 and a 12 month high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. On average, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

