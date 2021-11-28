Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,001,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,533,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,106,000 after purchasing an additional 691,298 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,736,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,665,000 after purchasing an additional 639,975 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,200,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,726,000 after purchasing an additional 467,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,595 shares of company stock worth $667,878. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MWA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

NYSE MWA opened at $14.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 51.11%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.