Mcdonald Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 87,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Shares of PFD stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

