Associated Capital Group, Inc. (AC) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10 on December 15th

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Associated Capital Group has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years.

AC stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. Associated Capital Group has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70.

AC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 49,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,308 in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Associated Capital Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Associated Capital Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

