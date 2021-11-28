Mcdonald Partners LLC Cuts Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 22.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,719,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,778,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $793.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.12, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.34. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $798.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $804.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total transaction of $6,924,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,891,303 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQIX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $874.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

