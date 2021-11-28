Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Sells 4,838 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the quarter. Six Flags Entertainment comprises 2.5% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,621 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,201,000 after acquiring an additional 328,803 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,236,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,780,000 after acquiring an additional 449,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,170,000 after acquiring an additional 131,512 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,209,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,343,000 after acquiring an additional 198,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $38.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.14 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIX. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.