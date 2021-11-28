Demars Financial Group LLC Invests $201,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Valero Energy stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.00. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.