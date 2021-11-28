7,095 Shares in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Bought by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $860,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 15,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $405,000. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAIN. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $45.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $30.82 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.