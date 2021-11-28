Demars Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 30.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 180.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter valued at $201,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.34.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

