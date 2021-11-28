Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Short Interest Update

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 83.4% from the October 31st total of 87,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,239,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 399,992 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 899,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 491.2% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 540,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 604,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSTR opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

